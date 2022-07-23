Skip to main content
Chapter 6, Problem 26

In a cotransformation experiment, using various combinations of genes two at a time, the following data were produced. Determine which genes are 'linked' to which others.
Table showing successful cotransformations: a and d, b and c, b and f; unsuccessful pairs include a and b, a and c, a and f, d and b, d and c, d and f, a and e, b and e, c and e, d and e, f and e.

Start by understanding the concept of cotransformation: Cotransformation occurs when two genes are close enough on the same DNA molecule that they are transferred together during transformation. Genes that are cotransformed more frequently are likely to be closer together (linked).
Organize the data into two groups: 'Successful Cotransformation' and 'Unsuccessful Cotransformation'. This will help you identify which gene pairs are likely linked (successful cotransformation) and which are not (unsuccessful cotransformation).
Analyze the 'Successful Cotransformation' data. For each pair of genes listed, note that these genes are likely linked because they are frequently cotransformed together. For example, 'a and d' are likely linked because they appear in the successful cotransformation group.
Analyze the 'Unsuccessful Cotransformation' data. For each pair of genes listed, note that these genes are likely not linked because they are not frequently cotransformed together. For example, 'd and b' are likely not linked because they appear in the unsuccessful cotransformation group.
Construct a linkage map or grouping based on the successful cotransformation data. Group genes that are frequently cotransformed together into clusters, and separate clusters based on the unsuccessful cotransformation data. This will help you determine which genes are linked to which others.

Cotransformation

Cotransformation refers to the simultaneous transfer of two or more genes into a recipient organism, often observed in bacterial transformation experiments. In this context, successful cotransformation indicates that the genes are physically close on the chromosome, allowing them to be inherited together. This concept is crucial for understanding gene linkage and the genetic mapping of organisms.

Gene Linkage

Gene linkage occurs when genes are located close to each other on the same chromosome, leading to their co-inheritance during meiosis. Linked genes do not assort independently, which can be determined through experiments like cotransformation. Understanding gene linkage is essential for interpreting the results of the experiment and determining which genes are associated with one another.
Genetic Mapping

Genetic mapping is the process of determining the relative positions of genes on a chromosome based on their recombination frequencies. In the context of cotransformation data, successful combinations suggest proximity on the chromosome, while unsuccessful combinations indicate greater distances. This mapping is vital for understanding the genetic architecture of organisms and predicting inheritance patterns.
