Chapter 6, Problem 18

In an analysis of rII mutants, complementation testing yielded the following results:
Table showing complementation test results of rII mutants with pairs 1,2 and 1,3 positive for lysis, 1,4 and 1,5 negative.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of complementation testing: Complementation testing is used to determine whether two mutations are in the same gene or in different genes. If two mutants complement each other (indicated by '+'), it means their mutations are in different genes. If they do not complement (indicated by '-'), their mutations are in the same gene.
Analyze the given data: Mutants 1 and 2 complement (+), meaning their mutations are in different genes. Similarly, mutants 1 and 3 complement (+), so their mutations are also in different genes. However, mutants 1 and 4 do not complement (-), meaning their mutations are in the same gene. The same applies to mutants 1 and 5 (-).
Group the mutants based on the complementation results: Since mutants 1 and 4, as well as mutants 1 and 5, do not complement, mutants 4 and 5 are likely in the same gene as mutant 1. Mutants 2 and 3, which complement mutant 1, are in different genes.
Predict the results for mutants 2 and 3: Since mutants 2 and 3 complement mutant 1 and are in different genes, they are likely to complement each other. The predicted result for 2 and 3 is '+'.
Predict the results for mutants 2 and 4, and 3 and 4: Mutant 4 is in the same gene as mutant 1, while mutants 2 and 3 are in different genes. Therefore, mutants 2 and 4, as well as mutants 3 and 4, are predicted to complement each other. The predicted results for both 2 and 4, and 3 and 4, are '+'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complementation Testing

Complementation testing is a genetic technique used to determine whether two mutations that produce a similar phenotype are in the same gene or in different genes. If two mutants complement each other (show a '+' result), it indicates that they are in different genes, as the wild-type function is restored. Conversely, if they do not complement (show a '-' result), it suggests that the mutations are in the same gene, preventing the restoration of function.
rII Mutants

rII mutants are a class of mutations in the T4 bacteriophage that affect its ability to lyse bacterial cells. These mutants are often used in genetic studies to understand gene function and interactions. The rII region is particularly useful for complementation tests because it contains genes that can exhibit distinct phenotypes when mutated, allowing researchers to analyze genetic relationships and functional redundancy.
Genetic Interaction

Genetic interaction refers to the way in which different genes influence each other's expression and function. In the context of complementation testing, understanding genetic interactions helps predict the outcomes of combining different mutants. For example, if two mutants affect the same pathway or process, their interaction may lead to a specific phenotype, which can be inferred from previous results, guiding predictions about new combinations of mutants.
