Complementation Testing

Complementation testing is a genetic technique used to determine whether two mutations that produce a similar phenotype are in the same gene or in different genes. If two mutants complement each other (show a '+' result), it indicates that they are in different genes, as the wild-type function is restored. Conversely, if they do not complement (show a '-' result), it suggests that the mutations are in the same gene, preventing the restoration of function.