The bacteriophage genome consists of many genes encoding proteins that make up the head, collar, tail, and tail fibers. When these genes are transcribed following phage infection, how are these proteins synthesized, since the phage genome lacks genes essential to ribosome structure?
In recombination studies of the rII locus in phage T4, what is the significance of the value determined by calculating phage growth in the K12 versus the B strains of E. coli following simultaneous infection in E. coli B? Which value is always greater?
If a single bacteriophage infects one E. coli cell present on a lawn of bacteria and, upon lysis, yields 200 viable viruses, how many phages will exist in a single plaque if three more lytic cycles occur?
In an analysis of rII mutants, complementation testing yielded the following results:
If further testing of the mutations in Problem 18 yielded the following results, what would you conclude about mutant 5?
Using mutants 2 and 3 from Problem 19, following mixed infection on E. coli B, progeny viruses were plated in a series of dilutions on both E. coli B and K12 with the following results.
What is the recombination frequency between the two mutants?