Simultaneous Infection and Value Comparison

Simultaneous infection involves infecting a host cell with multiple phage types at the same time, allowing researchers to study interactions between different phages. In the context of the rII locus, the value calculated from phage growth in K12 versus B strains indicates the efficiency of recombination. Typically, the value associated with the K12 strain is greater due to its higher permissiveness to phage growth, which can lead to more successful recombination events.