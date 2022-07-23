In an analysis of rII mutants, complementation testing yielded the following results:
Using mutants 2 and 3 from Problem 19, following mixed infection on E. coli B, progeny viruses were plated in a series of dilutions on both E. coli B and K12 with the following results.
Another mutation, 6, was tested in relation to mutations 1 through 5 from Problems 18–20. In initial testing, mutant 6 complemented mutants 2 and 3. In recombination testing with 1, 4, and 5, mutant 6 yielded recombinants with 1 and 5, but not with 4. What can you conclude about mutation 6?
If further testing of the mutations in Problem 18 yielded the following results, what would you conclude about mutant 5?
What is the recombination frequency between the two mutants?
During the analysis of seven rII mutations in phage T4, mutants 1, 2, and 6 were in cistron A, while mutants 3, 4, and 5 were in cistron B. Of these, mutant 4 was a deletion overlapping mutant 5. The remainder were point mutations. Nothing was known about mutant 7. Predict the results of complementation (+ or -) between 1 and 2; 1 and 3; 2 and 4; and 4 and 5.
In studies of recombination between mutants 1 and 2 from Problem 21, the results shown in the following table were obtained.
Calculate the recombination frequency.