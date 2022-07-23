In studies of recombination between mutants 1 and 2 from Problem 21, the results shown in the following table were obtained.

When mutant 6 was tested for recombination with mutant 1, the data were the same as those shown above for strain B, but not for K12. The researcher lost the K12 data but remembered that recombination was ten times more frequent than when mutants 1 and 2 were tested. What were the lost values (dilution and plaque numbers)?