In Bacillus subtilis, linkage analysis of two mutant genes affecting the synthesis of two amino acids, tryptophan (trp₂⁻) and tyrosine (trp₁⁻), was performed using transformation. Examine the following data and draw all possible conclusions regarding linkage. What is the purpose of Part B of the experiment? [Reference: E. Nester, M. Schafer, and J. Lederberg (1963).]
In studies of recombination between mutants 1 and 2 from Problem 21, the results shown in the following table were obtained.
Calculate the recombination frequency.
When mutant 6 was tested for recombination with mutant 1, the data were the same as those shown above for strain B, but not for K12. The researcher lost the K12 data but remembered that recombination was ten times more frequent than when mutants 1 and 2 were tested. What were the lost values (dilution and plaque numbers)?
An Hfr strain is used to map three genes in an interrupted mating experiment. The cross is Hfr/a⁺b⁺c⁺ rif x F⁻/a⁻b⁻c⁻ rifT (No map order is implied in the listing of the alleles; rifT is resistance to the antibiotic rifampicin.) The a⁺ gene is required for the biosynthesis of nutrient A, the b⁺ gene for nutrient B, and the c⁺ gene for nutrient C. The minus alleles are auxotrophs for these nutrients. The cross is initiated at time = 0, and at various times, the mating mixture is plated on three types of medium. Each plate contains minimal medium (MM) plus rifampicin plus specific supplements that are indicated in the following table. (The results for each time interval are shown as the number of colonies growing on each plate.)
What is the purpose of rifampicin in the experiment?
Based on these data, determine the approximate location on the chromosome of the a, b, and c genes relative to one another and to the F factor.
Can the location of the rif gene be determined in this experiment? If not, design an experiment to determine the location of rif relative to the F factor and to gene b.