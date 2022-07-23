An insect species is discovered in which the heterogametic sex is unknown. An X-linked recessive mutation for reduced wing (rw) is discovered. Contrast the F1 and F2 generations from a cross between a female with reduced wings and a male with normal-sized wings when the female is the heterogametic sex.
