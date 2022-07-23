Skip to main content
Earlier, we described CC, the cat created by nuclear transfer cloning, whereby a diploid nucleus from one cell is injected into an enucleated egg cell to create an embryo. Cattle, sheep, rats, dogs, and several other species have been cloned using nuclei from somatic cells. Embryos and adults produced by this approach often show a number of different mitochondrial defects. Explain possible reasons for the prevalence of mitochondrial defects in embryos created by nuclear transfer cloning.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of nuclear transfer cloning: In this technique, the nucleus from a somatic (body) cell is transferred into an enucleated egg cell (an egg cell with its nucleus removed). The resulting embryo develops using the nuclear DNA from the donor cell and the mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) from the egg cell.
Recall that mitochondria have their own DNA (mtDNA), which is separate from the nuclear DNA. Mitochondrial DNA is inherited maternally, meaning it comes exclusively from the egg cell, not the donor nucleus.
Consider the potential mismatch between the nuclear DNA from the donor cell and the mitochondrial DNA from the egg cell. This mismatch can lead to incompatibilities in the proteins and enzymes required for mitochondrial function, as these are encoded by both nuclear and mitochondrial genes.
Recognize that during nuclear transfer cloning, the enucleated egg cell may already have damaged or defective mitochondria. Since the mitochondria are not replaced during the cloning process, any pre-existing defects in the egg cell's mitochondria will persist in the cloned embryo.
Understand that the cloning process itself can introduce stress and abnormalities in the cellular environment, potentially leading to further mitochondrial damage or dysfunction. This could explain the prevalence of mitochondrial defects in embryos created by nuclear transfer cloning.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Transfer Cloning

Nuclear transfer cloning is a technique where the nucleus of a somatic cell is transferred into an enucleated egg cell, creating an embryo. This process allows for the genetic material of the donor organism to be replicated in the cloned organism. However, the method can lead to complications, as the egg cell's cytoplasm may not be fully compatible with the somatic nucleus, potentially resulting in developmental issues.
Mitochondrial DNA Inheritance

Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) is inherited maternally, meaning that the mitochondria in the egg cell contribute to the embryo's mitochondrial genome. In nuclear transfer cloning, the somatic cell's nuclear DNA is combined with the egg cell's mitochondrial DNA, which may not match. This mismatch can lead to mitochondrial dysfunction, as the nuclear genes may not properly regulate the mitochondrial genes, resulting in defects.
Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer (SCNT) Defects

Embryos created through somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT) often exhibit various developmental defects, including mitochondrial abnormalities. These defects can arise from epigenetic reprogramming failures, where the somatic nucleus does not fully reset to an embryonic state. Additionally, the stress of the cloning process can lead to incomplete or improper cellular reprogramming, further contributing to mitochondrial and other cellular defects.
