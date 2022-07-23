Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Extranuclear Inheritance
Consider the case where a mutation occurs that disrupts translation in a single human mitochondrion found in the oocyte participating in fertilization. What is the likely impact of this mutation on the offspring arising from this oocyte?

Understand that mitochondria are inherited maternally, meaning that all mitochondria in the offspring are derived from the oocyte provided by the mother during fertilization.
Recognize that a mutation disrupting translation in a single mitochondrion could impair its ability to produce proteins essential for mitochondrial function, such as those involved in oxidative phosphorylation.
Consider that the oocyte contains thousands of mitochondria, so the impact of a single mutated mitochondrion depends on whether the mutation is propagated to other mitochondria during cell division and development.
Evaluate the concept of heteroplasmy, where a mixture of normal and mutated mitochondria exists in a cell. If the proportion of mutated mitochondria is low, the impact on the offspring may be minimal. However, if the mutation spreads or dominates, it could lead to mitochondrial dysfunction and associated diseases.
Conclude that the severity of the impact on the offspring depends on the extent of the mutation's propagation and the functional threshold of mitochondria required for normal cellular energy production.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mitochondrial Inheritance

Mitochondrial inheritance refers to the transmission of genetic material found in mitochondria, which is passed exclusively from mother to offspring. Since mitochondria are inherited through the oocyte, any mutations in mitochondrial DNA can affect all offspring, leading to potential mitochondrial diseases or dysfunctions in energy production.
Translation Process

Translation is the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins using messenger RNA (mRNA) as a template. Disruption in translation can lead to the production of nonfunctional or absent proteins, which are crucial for cellular functions, particularly in energy metabolism within mitochondria.
Impact of Mutations on Offspring

Mutations can have varying impacts on offspring, depending on their nature and location. In this case, a mutation disrupting translation in mitochondria could lead to reduced ATP production, affecting cellular energy levels and potentially resulting in developmental issues or metabolic disorders in the offspring.
