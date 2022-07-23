Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Extranuclear Inheritance
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Ch. 9 - Extranuclear Inheritance Problem 12
Chapter 9, Problem 12

What is the endosymbiotic theory, and why is this theory relevant to the study of extranuclear DNA in eukaryotic organelles?

The endosymbiotic theory proposes that certain organelles in eukaryotic cells, such as mitochondria and chloroplasts, originated from free-living prokaryotic cells that were engulfed by an ancestral eukaryotic cell. Over time, these prokaryotes formed a symbiotic relationship with the host cell.
Explain that mitochondria and chloroplasts have their own DNA, which is distinct from the nuclear DNA of the eukaryotic cell. This DNA is circular, similar to the DNA found in prokaryotes, supporting the idea that these organelles were once independent prokaryotic organisms.
Discuss how the study of extranuclear DNA (DNA outside the nucleus) in mitochondria and chloroplasts provides evidence for the endosymbiotic theory. For example, the genetic sequences of mitochondrial and chloroplast DNA are more similar to bacterial DNA than to eukaryotic nuclear DNA.
Highlight the relevance of this theory to genetics by explaining that extranuclear DNA is inherited differently from nuclear DNA. For instance, mitochondrial DNA is typically inherited maternally in most organisms, which has implications for studying inheritance patterns and evolutionary relationships.
Conclude by emphasizing that the endosymbiotic theory helps us understand the origin of eukaryotic cells and the role of extranuclear DNA in cellular function, evolution, and inheritance.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endosymbiotic Theory

The endosymbiotic theory posits that certain organelles, specifically mitochondria and chloroplasts, originated from free-living prokaryotic organisms that were engulfed by ancestral eukaryotic cells. This theory explains how these organelles have their own DNA, which is distinct from the nuclear DNA of the host cell, supporting the idea of a symbiotic relationship that evolved over time.
Organelle DNA Characteristics

Extranuclear DNA

Extranuclear DNA refers to genetic material located outside the nucleus, primarily found in mitochondria and chloroplasts. This DNA is circular and resembles bacterial DNA, which provides evidence for the endosymbiotic theory, as it suggests these organelles were once independent prokaryotes. Understanding extranuclear DNA is crucial for studying organelle function and inheritance patterns.
DNA Proofreading

Eukaryotic Organelles

Eukaryotic organelles are specialized structures within eukaryotic cells that perform distinct functions, such as energy production, photosynthesis, and protein synthesis. Mitochondria and chloroplasts are key organelles that contain their own DNA, which is significant for understanding cellular processes and the evolutionary history of eukaryotic cells, as they are believed to have originated from endosymbiotic events.
Organelle DNA Characteristics
