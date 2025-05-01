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- Naming Alkenes definitions13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds13 Terms
- Naming Alkenes quiz13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds15 Terms
- Naming Dienes and Trienes definitions13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds13 Terms
- Naming Dienes and Trienes quiz13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds15 Terms
- Naming Alkynes definitions13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds12 Terms
- Naming Alkynes quiz13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds15 Terms
- Intro to Addition Reactions definitions13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds13 Terms
- Intro to Addition Reactions quiz13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds15 Terms
- Halogenation Reaction definitions13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds13 Terms