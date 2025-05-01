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- Benzene Reactions definitions13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds15 Terms
- Benzene Reactions quiz13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds15 Terms
- Benzene Reaction: Nitration definitions13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds13 Terms
- Benzene Reaction: Nitration quiz13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds15 Terms
- Benzene Reaction: Sulfonation definitions13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds13 Terms
- Benzene Reaction: Sulfonation quiz13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds15 Terms
- Naming Alcohols definitions14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur12 Terms
- Naming Alcohols quiz14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur15 Terms
- Naming Alcohols (Common Names) definitions14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur11 Terms