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- Naming Alcohols (Common Names) quiz14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur15 Terms
- Properties of Alcohols definitions14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur14 Terms
- Properties of Alcohols quiz14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur15 Terms
- Naming Ethers definitions14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur12 Terms
- Naming Ethers quiz14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur15 Terms
- Naming Thiols definitions14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur11 Terms
- Naming Thiols quiz14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur15 Terms
- Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions definitions14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur13 Terms
- Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions quiz14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur15 Terms