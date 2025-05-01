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- Intro to Redox Reactions definitions14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur13 Terms
- Intro to Redox Reactions quiz14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur15 Terms
- Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions definitions14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur13 Terms
- Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions quiz14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur15 Terms
- Reactions of Thiols definitions14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur12 Terms
- Reactions of Thiols quiz14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur15 Terms
- Naming Ketones definitions15. Aldehydes and Ketones13 Terms
- Naming Ketones quiz15. Aldehydes and Ketones15 Terms
- Naming Aldehydes definitions15. Aldehydes and Ketones14 Terms