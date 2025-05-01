Popular flashcards of the week
GOB Chemistry flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
733 Decks
- Naming Esters definitions16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives15 Terms
- Naming Esters quiz16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives15 Terms
- Naming Amides definitions16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives13 Terms
- Naming Amides quiz16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives15 Terms
- Carboxylic Acid Reactions definitions16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives11 Terms
- Carboxylic Acid Reactions quiz16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives15 Terms
- Ester Reactions: Esterification definitions16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives13 Terms
- Ester Reactions: Esterification quiz16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives15 Terms
- Ester Reactions: Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis definitions16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives13 Terms