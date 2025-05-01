Popular flashcards of the week
GOB Chemistry flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
733 Decks
- Naming Aldehydes quiz15. Aldehydes and Ketones15 Terms
- Tollens' and Benedict's Test definitions15. Aldehydes and Ketones13 Terms
- Tollens' and Benedict's Test quiz15. Aldehydes and Ketones15 Terms
- Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones definitions15. Aldehydes and Ketones15 Terms
- Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones quiz15. Aldehydes and Ketones15 Terms
- Hemiacetal and Acetal Formation definitions15. Aldehydes and Ketones13 Terms
- Hemiacetal and Acetal Formation quiz15. Aldehydes and Ketones15 Terms
- Naming Carboxylic Acids definitions16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives14 Terms
- Naming Carboxylic Acids quiz16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives15 Terms