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- Enantiomers vs Diastereomers definitions20. Carbohydrates12 Terms
- Enantiomers vs Diastereomers quiz20. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- D vs L Enantiomers definitions20. Carbohydrates12 Terms
- D vs L Enantiomers quiz20. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Cyclic Hemiacetals definitions20. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Cyclic Hemiacetals quiz20. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Intro to Haworth Projections definitions20. Carbohydrates14 Terms
- Intro to Haworth Projections quiz20. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides definitions20. Carbohydrates13 Terms