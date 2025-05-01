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- Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides quiz20. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Mutarotation definitions20. Carbohydrates14 Terms
- Mutarotation quiz20. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Reduction of Monosaccharides definitions20. Carbohydrates14 Terms
- Reduction of Monosaccharides quiz20. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Oxidation of Monosaccharides definitions20. Carbohydrates13 Terms
- Oxidation of Monosaccharides quiz20. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Glycosidic Linkage definitions20. Carbohydrates14 Terms
- Glycosidic Linkage quiz20. Carbohydrates15 Terms