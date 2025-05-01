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- Disaccharides definitions20. Carbohydrates13 Terms
- Disaccharides quiz20. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Polysaccharides definitions20. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Polysaccharides quiz20. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Intro to Metabolism definitions21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy15 Terms
- Intro to Metabolism quiz21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy15 Terms
- ATP and Energy definitions21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy15 Terms
- ATP and Energy quiz21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy15 Terms
- Intro to Cofactors definitions21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy12 Terms