Ch.1 Chemistry in Our Lives
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 1, Problem 30

If the toxic quantity is 1.5 g of ethylene glycol per 1000 g of body mass, what percentage of ethylene glycol is fatal?

Step 1: Understand the problem. The toxic quantity of ethylene glycol is given as 1.5 g per 1000 g of body mass. To find the percentage, we need to calculate what fraction of the body mass is ethylene glycol and then convert it to a percentage.
Step 2: Write the formula for percentage calculation: \( \text{Percentage} = \left( \frac{\text{Mass of ethylene glycol}}{\text{Total body mass}} \right) \times 100 \).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. The mass of ethylene glycol is 1.5 g, and the total body mass is 1000 g. The formula becomes \( \text{Percentage} = \left( \frac{1.5}{1000} \right) \times 100 \).
Step 4: Simplify the fraction \( \frac{1.5}{1000} \) to find the proportion of ethylene glycol relative to the body mass.
Step 5: Multiply the simplified fraction by 100 to convert the proportion into a percentage.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Toxicity Threshold

The toxicity threshold refers to the specific amount of a substance that can cause harmful effects or be lethal to an organism. In this context, the threshold is defined as 1.5 grams of ethylene glycol per 1000 grams of body mass, indicating the concentration at which the substance becomes dangerous.
Percentage Calculation

Percentage calculation is a mathematical process used to express a quantity as a fraction of 100. To determine the percentage of ethylene glycol that is fatal, one must calculate how much of the toxic quantity (1.5 g) relates to the total body mass (1000 g) and convert that ratio into a percentage.
Ethylene Glycol Toxicity

Ethylene glycol is a colorless, odorless liquid commonly used in antifreeze and other industrial applications. Its toxicity arises from its metabolic products, which can cause severe health issues, including kidney failure and central nervous system depression, making understanding its lethal dose crucial for safety assessments.
