Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 Chemistry in Our Lives
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.1 Chemistry in Our LivesProblem 28a
Chapter 1, Problem 28a

Which number in each of the following pairs is smaller?
a. 4.9 × 10-3 or 5.5 × 10-9

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are comparing two numbers written in scientific notation: 4.9 × 10⁻³ and 5.5 × 10⁻⁹. The goal is to determine which number is smaller.
Step 2: Recall how scientific notation works. A number in scientific notation is expressed as \( a \times 10^n \), where \( a \) is the coefficient (a number between 1 and 10) and \( n \) is the exponent (which indicates the power of 10).
Step 3: Compare the exponents first. The exponent \( n \) determines the order of magnitude of the number. A smaller exponent (more negative) indicates a smaller number. In this case, \( 10^{-3} \) is larger than \( 10^{-9} \), so the number with \( 10^{-9} \) will be smaller.
Step 4: If the exponents were the same, you would compare the coefficients (\( a \)). However, since the exponents are different here, you do not need to compare the coefficients because the exponent already determines which number is smaller.
Step 5: Conclude that the number with the smaller exponent, 5.5 × 10⁻⁹, is the smaller number in this pair.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a way of expressing numbers that are too large or too small to be conveniently written in decimal form. It is typically formatted as 'a x 10^n', where 'a' is a number greater than or equal to 1 and less than 10, and 'n' is an integer. This notation simplifies calculations and comparisons of very large or very small numbers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:41
Scientific Notation

Comparing Exponents

When comparing numbers in scientific notation, the first step is to compare the exponents of 10. The number with the larger exponent is the larger number. If the exponents are the same, then the coefficients (the 'a' values) are compared to determine which number is smaller or larger.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Addition and Subtraction Operations

Decimal Conversion

To compare numbers in scientific notation directly, converting them to decimal form can be helpful. For example, 4.9 x 10⁻³ equals 0.0049, and 5.5 x 10⁻⁹ equals 0.0000000055. This conversion allows for straightforward comparison of the two values by examining their decimal representations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each of the following in scientific notation:

e. 0.0072

1888
views
Textbook Question

Write each of the following in scientific notation:

f. 670 000

1525
views
Textbook Question

Which number in each of the following pairs is larger?

a. 7.2 × 103 or 8.2 × 102

1592
views
Textbook Question

A container was found in the home of the victim that contained 120 g of ethylene glycol in 450 g of liquid. What was the percentage of ethylene glycol? Express your answer to the ones place.

1501
views
Textbook Question

If the toxic quantity is 1.5 g of ethylene glycol per 1000 g of body mass, what percentage of ethylene glycol is fatal?

1619
views
Textbook Question

A bag of gumdrops contains 16 orange gumdrops, 8 yellow gumdrops, and 16 black gumdrops.

a. What is the percentage of yellow gumdrops? Express your answer to the ones place.

1421
views