Textbook Question
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
e. 0.0072
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
f. 670 000
Which number in each of the following pairs is larger?
a. 7.2 × 103 or 8.2 × 102
A container was found in the home of the victim that contained 120 g of ethylene glycol in 450 g of liquid. What was the percentage of ethylene glycol? Express your answer to the ones place.
If the toxic quantity is 1.5 g of ethylene glycol per 1000 g of body mass, what percentage of ethylene glycol is fatal?
A bag of gumdrops contains 16 orange gumdrops, 8 yellow gumdrops, and 16 black gumdrops.
a. What is the percentage of yellow gumdrops? Express your answer to the ones place.