Use the following graph for problems 1.23 and 1.24:
How many minutes were needed to reach a temperature of 45 °C?
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
e. 0.0072
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
f. 670 000
Which number in each of the following pairs is smaller?
a. 4.9 × 10-3 or 5.5 × 10-9
A container was found in the home of the victim that contained 120 g of ethylene glycol in 450 g of liquid. What was the percentage of ethylene glycol? Express your answer to the ones place.
If the toxic quantity is 1.5 g of ethylene glycol per 1000 g of body mass, what percentage of ethylene glycol is fatal?