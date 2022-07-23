Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 Chemistry in Our Lives
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.1 Chemistry in Our LivesProblem 25e
Chapter 1, Problem 25e

Write each of the following in scientific notation:
e. 0.0072

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the significant figures in the number. For 0.0072, the significant figures are '7' and '2'.
Move the decimal point to the right until there is only one non-zero digit to the left of the decimal point. In this case, move the decimal point 3 places to the right, resulting in 7.2.
Count the number of places the decimal point was moved. Since it was moved 3 places to the right, the exponent will be negative (-3).
Combine the significant figures and the exponent into the format \( a \times 10^n \), where \( a \) is the significant figure (7.2) and \( n \) is the exponent (-3).
Write the final result in scientific notation as \( 7.2 \times 10^{-3} \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 0.0072 can be expressed as 7.2 x 10^-3, where 7.2 is the coefficient and -3 indicates the decimal point has moved three places to the right.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:41
Scientific Notation

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. When converting to scientific notation, it is important to retain the correct number of significant figures to accurately represent the original value, ensuring that 0.0072 is expressed as 7.2 with two significant figures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2

Exponent Rules

Exponent rules govern how to manipulate powers of ten in scientific notation. When converting a number to scientific notation, the exponent indicates how many places the decimal point has moved. A negative exponent, like in 7.2 x 10^-3, signifies that the original number is less than one, while a positive exponent indicates a number greater than one. Understanding these rules is essential for accurate conversions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate each of the following:

c. 4 × (–2) + 6 = __________

1178
views
Textbook Question

An alloy contains 67 g of pure gold and 35 g of pure zinc. What is the percentage of zinc in the alloy? Express your answer to the ones place.

2228
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Use the following graph for problems 1.23 and 1.24:

How many minutes were needed to reach a temperature of 45 °C?

1313
views
Textbook Question

Write each of the following in scientific notation:

f. 670 000

1525
views
Textbook Question

Which number in each of the following pairs is larger?

a. 7.2 × 103 or 8.2 × 102

1592
views
Textbook Question

Which number in each of the following pairs is smaller?

a. 4.9 × 10-3 or 5.5 × 10-9

1494
views