Evaluate each of the following:
c. 4 × (–2) + 6 = __________
An alloy contains 67 g of pure gold and 35 g of pure zinc. What is the percentage of zinc in the alloy? Express your answer to the ones place.
Use the following graph for problems 1.23 and 1.24:
How many minutes were needed to reach a temperature of 45 °C?
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
f. 670 000
Which number in each of the following pairs is larger?
a. 7.2 × 103 or 8.2 × 102
Which number in each of the following pairs is smaller?
a. 4.9 × 10-3 or 5.5 × 10-9