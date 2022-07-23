Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 670,000 can be expressed as 6.7 x 10^5, where 6.7 is the coefficient and 5 is the exponent indicating the number of places the decimal point has moved.