One of the most acidic lakes in the United States is Little Echo Pond in the Adirondacks in New York. Recently, this lake had a pH of 4.2, well below the recommended pH of 6.5.

c. One way to raise the pH (and restore aquatic life) is to add limestone (CaCO 3 ). How many grams of CaCO 3 are needed to neutralize 1.0 kL of the acidic water from Little Echo Pond if the acid is sulfuric acid?