Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 35c

State whether each of the following is acidic, basic, or neutral:
c. drain cleaner, pH 11.2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the pH scale, which ranges from 0 to 14. A pH less than 7 indicates an acidic solution, a pH of exactly 7 indicates a neutral solution, and a pH greater than 7 indicates a basic solution.
Step 2: Identify the given pH value in the problem. Here, the pH of the drain cleaner is 11.2.
Step 3: Compare the given pH value (11.2) to the pH scale. Since 11.2 is greater than 7, it falls into the basic range.
Step 4: Conclude that the drain cleaner is basic based on its pH value.
Step 5: Note that many cleaning products, such as drain cleaners, are basic because bases are effective at breaking down grease and organic matter.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is considered neutral, values below 7 indicate acidity, and values above 7 indicate basicity. Understanding the pH scale is essential for classifying substances as acidic, basic, or neutral.
Acids and Bases

Acids are substances that donate protons (H+) in a solution, while bases accept protons. This behavior is defined by the Brønsted-Lowry theory. Common examples include hydrochloric acid (acid) and sodium hydroxide (base). Recognizing these properties helps in determining the nature of various substances.
Drain Cleaner Composition

Many drain cleaners contain strong bases, such as sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide, which help dissolve organic matter. The presence of these strong bases typically results in a high pH, indicating that the substance is basic. Knowing the common components of drain cleaners aids in understanding their pH and overall chemical behavior.
