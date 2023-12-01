Benzene and Substituents

Benzene is a cyclic hydrocarbon with a formula of C6H6, characterized by its stable ring structure and resonance. In compounds like 1,2,4-trichlorobenzene, chlorine atoms are substituents that replace hydrogen atoms on the benzene ring. The positions of these substituents are indicated by numbers, which refer to the carbon atoms in the ring. Understanding the placement of substituents is crucial for accurately drawing the line-angle formula.