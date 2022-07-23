Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:
b. is a gas at room temperature
Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:
d.
e. CH3―CH2―CH2―CH2―CH3
Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:
a. is soluble in water
c. contains covalent bonds
Match each of the following physical and chemical properties with ethane, C2H6 or sodium bromide, NaBr:
a. boils at -89 °C