Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:
b. is a gas at room temperature
b. is a gas at room temperature
b. is a gas at room temperature
a. is soluble in water
a. is soluble in water
c. contains carbon and hydrogen
c. contains carbon and hydrogen
Match each of the following physical and chemical properties with ethane, C2H6 or sodium bromide, NaBr:
a. boils at -89 °C
b. burns vigorously in air
b. burns vigorously in air
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alkanes and cycloalkanes:
a. <IMAGE>