Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
d. 2-methyl-3-pentanone
d. 2-methyl-3-pentanone
a. ethyl propyl ketone
c. 3-chlorocyclopentanone
Avobenzone is a common ingredient in sunscreen. Its structural formula is shown.
a. What functional groups are in avobenzone?
b. What is the molecular formula and molar mass of avobenzone?
A compound called resveratrol is an antioxidant, found in the skin of grapes. Identify the functional groups in resveratrol.
<IMAGE>