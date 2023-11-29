Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and KetonesProblem 35b
Chapter 12, Problem 35b

Oxybenzone is an effective sunscreen whose structural formula is shown.
b. What is the molecular formula and molar mass of oxybenzone?

1
Step 1: Analyze the structural formula of oxybenzone (refer to the provided image) to identify the number of each type of atom (e.g., carbon (C), hydrogen (H), oxygen (O)) present in the molecule. Count each atom carefully.
Step 2: Write the molecular formula of oxybenzone based on the atom counts from Step 1. The molecular formula is typically written in the format CxHyOz, where x, y, and z represent the number of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms, respectively.
Step 3: Determine the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table: Carbon (C) = 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) = 1.008 g/mol, and Oxygen (O) = 16.00 g/mol.
Step 4: Calculate the molar mass of oxybenzone by multiplying the number of each type of atom by its respective atomic mass and summing the results. Use the formula: \( \text{Molar Mass} = (x \times 12.01) + (y \times 1.008) + (z \times 16.00) \).
Step 5: Combine the molecular formula and the calculated molar mass to fully answer the question. Ensure the units for molar mass are in g/mol.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Formula

The molecular formula of a compound indicates the number and types of atoms present in a molecule. It is expressed using chemical symbols and subscripts, where each symbol represents an element and the subscript denotes the number of atoms of that element in the molecule. For oxybenzone, determining the molecular formula involves analyzing its structural formula to count the atoms of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in the molecular formula. For oxybenzone, the molar mass can be determined by multiplying the number of each type of atom in the molecular formula by its respective atomic mass and then adding these values together.
Structural Formula

A structural formula provides a visual representation of the molecular structure, showing how atoms are arranged and bonded within a molecule. It includes information about the connectivity of atoms and can indicate functional groups. Understanding the structural formula of oxybenzone is essential for accurately deriving its molecular formula and calculating its molar mass.
