Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and KetonesProblem 52a
Chapter 12, Problem 52a

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene, aldehyde, or ketone product of each of the following reactions:
a.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction taking place. In this case, the problem involves the formation of an alkene, aldehyde, or ketone, which suggests a reaction such as dehydration, oxidation, or elimination.
Examine the reactant structure provided in the image (not shown here) to determine the functional groups present and the possible reaction pathway. For example, if the reactant contains a hydroxyl group (-OH), it may undergo dehydration to form an alkene.
Determine the specific reaction conditions (e.g., heat, catalyst, oxidizing agent) that are likely to influence the product. For instance, oxidation of a primary alcohol typically produces an aldehyde, while oxidation of a secondary alcohol produces a ketone.
Draw the condensed structural formula or line-angle formula of the product based on the reaction mechanism. For example, if the reaction involves the removal of water (dehydration), identify the double bond location in the resulting alkene.
Double-check the product structure to ensure it adheres to the rules of organic chemistry, such as proper valence for carbon atoms and correct placement of functional groups.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkenes

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). They are unsaturated compounds, meaning they have fewer hydrogen atoms than alkanes with the same number of carbon atoms. Alkenes are important in organic chemistry due to their reactivity, which allows them to undergo various addition reactions, making them key intermediates in the synthesis of more complex molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:26
Naming Alkenes Example 1

Aldehydes

Aldehydes are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain. The general formula for aldehydes is RCHO, where R represents a hydrocarbon group. Aldehydes are known for their reactivity, particularly in nucleophilic addition reactions, and they play a significant role in various chemical reactions, including oxidation and reduction processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:34
Naming Aldehydes Example 2

Ketones

Ketones are organic compounds that contain a carbonyl group (C=O) situated between two carbon atoms, making them distinct from aldehydes. The general formula for ketones is RC(=O)R', where R and R' can be the same or different hydrocarbon groups. Ketones are important in organic synthesis and are commonly used as solvents and intermediates in the production of pharmaceuticals and other chemicals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:29
Ketone Bodies Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.

b. 2-propanol or 2-pentanol

32
views
Textbook Question

Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.

c. methyl propyl ether or 1-butanol

34
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene, aldehyde, or ketone product of each of the following reactions:

a.

897
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene, aldehyde, or ketone product of each of the following reactions:

c.

572
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following:

b.

779
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following:

a.

410
views