Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 51a

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene, aldehyde, or ketone product of each of the following reactions:
a.

1
Identify the type of reaction taking place. In this case, the problem involves the formation of an alkene, aldehyde, or ketone as a product. This suggests that the reaction may involve oxidation, elimination, or another transformation specific to these functional groups.
Examine the reactant structure provided in the image (not shown here). Determine the functional group present in the reactant and how it might change during the reaction. For example, alcohols can oxidize to form aldehydes or ketones, and elimination reactions can form alkenes.
Consider the reaction conditions (e.g., reagents, catalysts, temperature) that are typically provided in the problem. These conditions will guide you in predicting the product. For instance, if the reaction involves an oxidizing agent like PCC, it may convert a primary alcohol to an aldehyde or a secondary alcohol to a ketone.
Draw the condensed structural formula or line-angle formula for the product based on the reaction mechanism. For example, if the reaction involves the elimination of water from an alcohol, the product will likely be an alkene. If oxidation occurs, adjust the structure to reflect the formation of a carbonyl group (C=O).
Double-check the product structure to ensure it follows the rules of organic chemistry, such as proper valency for carbon atoms and correct placement of double bonds or functional groups. Label the product clearly as an alkene, aldehyde, or ketone.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkenes

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). They are unsaturated compounds, meaning they have fewer hydrogen atoms than alkanes with the same number of carbon atoms. Alkenes are important in organic chemistry due to their reactivity, which allows them to participate in various addition reactions, leading to the formation of different products.
Aldehydes and Ketones

Aldehydes and ketones are carbonyl compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O). Aldehydes have the carbonyl group at the end of the carbon chain, while ketones have it within the chain. These functional groups significantly influence the chemical properties and reactivity of the compounds, making them key players in organic synthesis and various chemical reactions.
Condensed Structural and Line-Angle Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms and bonds without depicting all the individual bonds explicitly. Line-angle formulas, on the other hand, use lines to represent bonds between carbon atoms, with vertices representing carbon atoms and hydrogen atoms implied. Both methods are essential for visualizing organic compounds and understanding their structure in a more compact form.
