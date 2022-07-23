Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 26b

Write the balanced chemical equation for the complete combustion of each of the following compounds:
b. 3-hexanol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula of 3-hexanol. 3-hexanol is an alcohol with six carbon atoms and a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the third carbon. Its molecular formula is C₆H₁₄O.
Write the general form of a combustion reaction for an organic compound. The complete combustion of an organic compound involves reacting it with oxygen (O₂) to produce carbon dioxide (CO₂) and water (H₂O).
Set up the unbalanced chemical equation for the combustion of 3-hexanol: C₆H₁₄O + O₂ → CO₂ + H₂O.
Balance the carbon (C) atoms first. Since there are 6 carbon atoms in C₆H₁₄O, you will need 6 CO₂ molecules on the product side: C₆H₁₄O + O₂ → 6CO₂ + H₂O.
Balance the hydrogen (H) atoms next. There are 14 hydrogen atoms in C₆H₁₄O, so you will need 7 H₂O molecules on the product side. Finally, balance the oxygen (O) atoms by adjusting the O₂ molecules on the reactant side to account for the total oxygen atoms in CO₂ and H₂O.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combustion Reaction

A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance reacts rapidly with oxygen, producing heat and light. In organic compounds, this typically results in the formation of carbon dioxide and water. Complete combustion occurs when there is sufficient oxygen, leading to the complete oxidation of the fuel.
Balanced Chemical Equation

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Balancing ensures the law of conservation of mass is upheld, meaning that matter is neither created nor destroyed in the reaction. This is crucial for accurately depicting the stoichiometry of the reaction.
3-Hexanol Structure

3-Hexanol is an alcohol with the molecular formula C6H14O, characterized by a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to the third carbon of a six-carbon chain. Understanding its structure is essential for writing the combustion equation, as it determines the products formed during the reaction and the stoichiometric coefficients needed for balancing.
