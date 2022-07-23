Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Chapter 12, Problem 24b

Which compound in each of the following pairs would be more soluble in water? Explain.
b. propanone or 3-hexanone

1
Step 1: Understand the concept of solubility in water. Water is a polar solvent, meaning it dissolves polar compounds and those capable of hydrogen bonding more readily than nonpolar compounds.
Step 2: Analyze the structures of the two compounds. Propanone (acetone) has the formula CH₃COCH₃, while 3-hexanone has the formula CH₃CH₂CH₂COCH₂CH₃. Both are ketones, meaning they contain a carbonyl group (C=O), which is polar and can interact with water molecules through dipole-dipole interactions.
Step 3: Consider the size of the molecules. Propanone is a smaller molecule with a shorter hydrocarbon chain, while 3-hexanone has a longer hydrocarbon chain. The hydrocarbon portion of the molecule is nonpolar and does not interact well with water, so larger hydrocarbon chains reduce solubility in water.
Step 4: Evaluate the balance between the polar and nonpolar regions of each molecule. Propanone has a higher proportion of its structure as the polar carbonyl group compared to 3-hexanone, which has a larger nonpolar hydrocarbon region.
Step 5: Conclude that propanone is more soluble in water than 3-hexanone because its smaller size and higher proportion of polar character allow for better interaction with water molecules.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity

Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Polar molecules, which have a significant difference in electronegativity between their atoms, tend to dissolve well in water due to hydrogen bonding. In contrast, nonpolar molecules do not interact favorably with water, leading to lower solubility.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of propanone and 3-hexanone, the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) in both compounds influences their solubility in water, as this group can form hydrogen bonds with water molecules.
Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of attractive interaction between a hydrogen atom bonded to a highly electronegative atom and another electronegative atom. This interaction is crucial for solubility in water, as compounds that can form hydrogen bonds with water molecules are generally more soluble. The ability of a compound to engage in hydrogen bonding significantly affects its solubility in polar solvents like water.
