Fischer Projection

The Fischer projection is a two-dimensional representation of a molecule, particularly useful for depicting the stereochemistry of carbohydrates. In this format, the carbon chain is arranged vertically, with the most oxidized carbon at the top. Horizontal lines represent bonds that project out of the plane towards the viewer, while vertical lines represent bonds that extend behind the plane. This method is essential for visualizing the structure of sugars like D-mannose and understanding their transformations during oxidation and reduction.