If α−galactose is dissolved in water, β−galactose is eventually present. Explain how this occurs.
α−Cellobiose is a disaccharide obtained from the hydrolysis of cellulose. It is quite similar to maltose except it has a β(1→4)−glycosidic bond. Draw the Haworth structure for α−cellobiose.
The disaccharide trehalose found in mushrooms is composed of two α-D-glucose molecules joined by an α(1→1)−glycosidic bond. Draw the Haworth structure for trehalose.