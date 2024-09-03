Textbook Question
Use the Fischer projection for D-gulose in problem 13.69 to answer each of the following:
b. Draw the Fischer projection and name the product formed by the oxidation of D-gulose.
D-Erythritol is 70% as sweet as sucrose and contains only hydroxyl functional groups. When d-erythritol is oxidized it forms D-erythrose. Draw the Fischer projection for D-erythritol.
If α−galactose is dissolved in water, β−galactose is eventually present. Explain how this occurs.
The disaccharide trehalose found in mushrooms is composed of two α-D-glucose molecules joined by an α(1→1)−glycosidic bond. Draw the Haworth structure for trehalose.
Gentiobiose is found in saffron.
b. Is gentiobiose a reducing sugar? Explain.