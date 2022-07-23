Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
d. produces maltose during digestion
Isomaltose, obtained from the breakdown of starch, has the following Haworth structure:
a. Is isomaltose a mono-, di-, or polysaccharide?
b. What are the monosaccharides in isomaltose?
Melezitose, a carbohydrate secreted by insects, has the following Haworth structure:
a. Is melezitose a mono-, di-, or trisaccharide?
b. What monosaccharides are present in melezitose?
c. Is melezitose a reducing sugar?