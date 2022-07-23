Skip to main content
Ch.13 Carbohydrates
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 57c

Melezitose, a carbohydrate secreted by insects, has the following Haworth structure:
Haworth structure of melezitose, a carbohydrate secreted by insects, with labeled hydroxyl groups and molecular formula.
c. Is melezitose a reducing sugar?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reducing Sugars

Reducing sugars are carbohydrates that can donate electrons to another chemical, typically due to the presence of a free aldehyde or ketone group. This property allows them to reduce other compounds, which is a key characteristic in various biochemical reactions. Common examples include glucose and fructose, which can participate in redox reactions.
Raffinose Structure

Raffinose is a trisaccharide composed of galactose, glucose, and fructose. Its structure includes a galactose unit linked to a sucrose molecule, which is a combination of glucose and fructose. Understanding its structure is essential to determine its reactivity and whether it can act as a reducing sugar.
Haworth Projection

The Haworth projection is a way of representing the cyclic structure of carbohydrates, showing the arrangement of atoms in a ring form. This representation helps visualize the orientation of hydroxyl groups and other substituents, which is crucial for understanding the chemical properties and reactivity of sugars, including whether they are reducing or non-reducing.
