Ch.13 Carbohydrates
Chapter 13, Problem 31

What are the kind and number of atoms in the ring portion of the Haworth structure of glucose?

Understand the Haworth structure of glucose: Glucose is a monosaccharide with a six-membered ring structure in its cyclic form. The ring is formed by the reaction between the aldehyde group (C1) and the hydroxyl group (C5), creating a hemiacetal linkage.
Identify the atoms in the ring: The six-membered ring in glucose consists of five carbon atoms and one oxygen atom. This type of ring is called a pyranose ring.
Count the carbon atoms: In the ring portion, there are five carbon atoms (C1, C2, C3, C4, and C5). These carbons are part of the glucose backbone.
Count the oxygen atom: The oxygen atom in the ring is part of the hemiacetal linkage and is located between C1 and C5.
Summarize the kind and number of atoms: The ring portion of the Haworth structure of glucose contains 5 carbon atoms and 1 oxygen atom, making a total of 6 atoms in the ring.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Haworth Structure

The Haworth structure is a cyclic representation of monosaccharides, such as glucose, that illustrates the arrangement of atoms in a ring form. This structure is crucial for understanding the chemical properties and reactivity of sugars. In glucose, the Haworth structure typically depicts a six-membered ring formed by five carbon atoms and one oxygen atom.
Glucose

Glucose is a simple sugar and an essential carbohydrate in biology, serving as a primary energy source for cells. It exists in both linear and cyclic forms, with the cyclic form being more prevalent in solution. Understanding glucose's structure is vital for studying metabolic pathways and energy production in living organisms.
Atoms in the Ring

In the Haworth structure of glucose, the ring consists of six atoms: five carbon atoms (C) and one oxygen atom (O). The specific arrangement of these atoms determines the properties of glucose, including its reactivity and interactions with other molecules. Recognizing the types and number of atoms in the ring is essential for understanding the molecular structure and function of glucose.
