Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 73a

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following:
a. Condensed structural formula showing amide hydrolysis with products: CH3, H2O, and HCl, with heat applied.

1
Identify the type of compound undergoing hydrolysis. Hydrolysis typically involves breaking a bond in the presence of water, often in esters, amides, or other functional groups.
Determine the functional group in the given compound. For example, if the compound is an ester, hydrolysis will break the ester bond to form a carboxylic acid and an alcohol.
Write the general reaction for hydrolysis of the identified functional group. For an ester, the reaction is: RCOOR' + H2O → RCOOH + R'OH.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products. Replace the functional group with the appropriate hydrolysis products (e.g., carboxylic acid and alcohol for esters).
Ensure the products are balanced and match the original structure of the reactant. Verify that all atoms are accounted for and that the products are consistent with the hydrolysis reaction.

Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction in which water is used to break down a compound. In organic chemistry, it often involves the cleavage of bonds in larger molecules, resulting in the formation of smaller molecules, typically involving the addition of a water molecule. This process is crucial for understanding how complex organic compounds are transformed into simpler substances.
Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical structure that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It provides a simplified view of the molecule, indicating how atoms are grouped together, which is essential for visualizing the product of a reaction, such as hydrolysis.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures by omitting hydrogen atoms and focusing on the connectivity of the carbon skeleton, making it easier to visualize the products of reactions like hydrolysis.
