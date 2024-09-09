Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following:
a.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following:
a.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following:
b.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following:
b.
Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears.
<IMAGE>
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for propyl acetate.
Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears.
<IMAGE>
b. Write the balanced chemical equation for the formation of propyl acetate.
Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears.
<IMAGE>
d. Write the balanced chemical equation for the base hydrolysis of propyl acetate with NaOH.