Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with NaOH:
a. Condensed structural formula of an amide featuring a carbonyl group and an amine group.

1
Identify the functional group in the amide structure. Amides consist of a carbonyl group (C=O) directly bonded to a nitrogen atom (N). Hydrolysis of an amide involves breaking the bond between the carbonyl carbon and the nitrogen atom.
Understand the reaction conditions. Hydrolysis with NaOH (a strong base) results in the formation of a carboxylate ion (R-COO⁻) and an amine (R'-NH₂ or R'-NH depending on the structure of the amide).
Determine the products of the reaction. The carbonyl carbon of the amide will form a carboxylate ion (R-COO⁻) due to the reaction with NaOH, while the nitrogen-containing group will form an amine (R'-NH₂ or R'-NH).
Draw the condensed structural formula or line-angle formula for the carboxylate ion. Replace the amide's nitrogen group with an -OH group, and then deprotonate the -OH group to form the carboxylate ion (R-COO⁻).
Draw the condensed structural formula or line-angle formula for the amine. The nitrogen group from the amide will gain a hydrogen atom to form the corresponding amine (R'-NH₂ or R'-NH). Ensure the structures are clear and follow the rules of chemical representation.

Hydrolysis of Amides

Hydrolysis of amides involves the reaction of an amide with water, often in the presence of a base like NaOH. This process breaks the amide bond, resulting in the formation of a carboxylic acid and an amine or ammonia. Understanding this reaction is crucial for predicting the products and drawing their structures.
Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula provides a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It is useful for visualizing the molecular structure and understanding the connectivity of atoms in the products formed from hydrolysis.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, or skeletal structure, is a shorthand way of drawing organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the representation of complex molecules, making it easier to visualize the structure of the products resulting from the hydrolysis of amides.
