Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following amides:
c. 3-methylbutyramide
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with HCl:
b.
d.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with NaOH:
c.
d.
Draw the condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC names for two structural isomers of the carboxylic acids that have the molecular formula C4H8O2.