Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with NaOH:
a.
a.
c.
d.
The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for methyl butanoate.
<IMAGE>
c. Write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate.
<IMAGE>
Methyl benzoate, which smells like pineapple guava, is used to train detection dogs.
b. Write the IUPAC name for the carboxylic acid and alcohol used to prepare methyl benzoate.
<IMAGE>