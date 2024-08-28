Textbook Question
Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d.
646
views
Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d.
Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
c.
Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.
a.
Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.
c.
Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.
d.
Write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HCl:
c. aniline