Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 38c

Write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:
c. N-methylaniline

Step 1: Identify the structure of N-methylaniline. N-methylaniline is an aromatic amine with a benzene ring attached to an amine group (-NH-) that has one hydrogen replaced by a methyl group (-CH₃). Its chemical formula is C₆H₅NHCH₃.
Step 2: Write the reaction of N-methylaniline with water. Amines are weak bases and react with water to accept a proton (H⁺) from water, forming an ammonium ion and hydroxide ion (OH⁻). The reaction can be written as: C₆H₅NHCH₃ + H₂O → C₆H₅NH₂CH₃⁺ + OH⁻.
Step 3: Write the neutralization reaction of N-methylaniline with HBr. In this reaction, the amine acts as a base and reacts with the strong acid HBr to form an ammonium salt. The reaction can be written as: C₆H₅NHCH₃ + HBr → C₆H₅NH₂CH₃⁺Br⁻.
Step 4: Verify that the chemical equations are balanced. Ensure that the number of each type of atom is the same on both sides of the equations and that the charges are balanced.
Step 5: Summarize the two reactions. The first reaction shows the weak base behavior of N-methylaniline with water, while the second reaction demonstrates its ability to form a salt when neutralized by a strong acid like HBr.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amines

Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH3) by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. They can act as bases due to the presence of a lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom, allowing them to accept protons (H+). Understanding the structure and properties of amines is crucial for predicting their reactivity in chemical reactions.
Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons between reactants. In the context of amines, they can react with water to form an ammonium ion and hydroxide ion, demonstrating their basic nature. Additionally, when amines neutralize acids like HBr, they form ammonium salts, which are important in various chemical processes and applications.
Balanced Chemical Equations

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Balancing is essential to comply with the law of conservation of mass. In the case of amines reacting with water and acids, writing balanced equations helps to visualize the stoichiometry and predict the products formed during the reactions.
