Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 23b

What is the ester responsible for the flavor and odor of the following fruit?
b. orange

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. Esters are organic compounds that are often responsible for the characteristic flavors and odors of fruits. They are formed through a reaction between a carboxylic acid and an alcohol, known as esterification.
Step 2: Identify the ester commonly associated with apricots. The ester responsible for the flavor and odor of apricots is typically **ethyl butanoate** or **ethyl butyrate**. This compound is formed from butanoic acid (a carboxylic acid) and ethanol (an alcohol).
Step 3: Recall the general structure of an ester. Esters have the general formula \( RCOOR' \), where \( R \) is the alkyl group from the carboxylic acid and \( R' \) is the alkyl group from the alcohol.
Step 4: Write the chemical reaction for the formation of ethyl butanoate. The reaction can be represented as: \( \text{C}_3\text{H}_7\text{COOH} + \text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{OH} \rightarrow \text{C}_3\text{H}_7\text{COOC}_2\text{H}_5 + \text{H}_2\text{O} \). Here, butanoic acid reacts with ethanol to form ethyl butanoate and water.
Step 5: Conclude that ethyl butanoate is the ester responsible for the characteristic flavor and odor of apricots. This compound is widely recognized for its fruity and sweet aroma.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Esters

Esters are organic compounds formed from the reaction of an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. They are known for their distinctive fruity aromas and flavors, making them significant in the food and fragrance industries. In fruits, esters contribute to the characteristic scents and tastes, enhancing their appeal.
Flavor Compounds

Flavor compounds are chemical substances that contribute to the taste and aroma of food. In fruits like apricots, these compounds include esters, aldehydes, and terpenes, which work together to create a unique flavor profile. Understanding these compounds helps in identifying the specific esters responsible for a fruit's flavor.
Apricot Aroma

The aroma of apricots is primarily attributed to specific esters, such as ethyl acetate and isoamyl acetate. These compounds are produced during the ripening process and are responsible for the sweet, fruity scent associated with apricots. Identifying these esters is crucial for flavor analysis in culinary and agricultural contexts.
