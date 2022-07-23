Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 21d

Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
d. methyl propanoate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The task is to draw the condensed structural formula for methyl propanoate (a type of ester) and its line-angle formula. An ester is a compound derived from a carboxylic acid and an alcohol, where the hydrogen in the -COOH group is replaced by an alkyl group.
Step 2: Identify the components of methyl propanoate. The name 'methyl propanoate' indicates that the ester is formed from methanol (CH₃OH) and propanoic acid (CH₃CH₂COOH). The 'methyl' group comes from methanol, and the 'propanoate' group comes from propanoic acid.
Step 3: Write the condensed structural formula. Combine the methanol and propanoic acid components to form the ester. The structure will have the general formula RCOOR', where R is the propanoate group (CH₃CH₂-) and R' is the methyl group (CH₃). The condensed structural formula is CH₃CH₂COOCH₃.
Step 4: Draw the line-angle formula. In a line-angle formula, each vertex represents a carbon atom, and hydrogen atoms bonded to carbon are implied. Draw the backbone of the molecule with the ester functional group (-COO-) connecting the propanoate chain to the methyl group.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that the condensed structural formula and line-angle formula correctly represent the molecular structure of methyl propanoate, with all bonds and functional groups accurately depicted.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are bonded, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule in a compact form.
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

A line-angle formula, also known as a skeletal formula, is a simplified representation of a chemical structure where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to depict larger organic molecules while still conveying essential structural information.
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

Ester Functional Group

The ester functional group is characterized by the presence of a carbonyl (C=O) adjacent to an ether (C-O) group. In the case of methyl propanoate, it consists of a propanoate group (derived from propanoic acid) bonded to a methyl group. Esters are commonly found in nature and are known for their distinctive fragrances and flavors.
Functional Groups with Carbonyls Concept 3
