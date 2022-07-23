Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
a. An ion moves from low to high concentration in the cell.
Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
a. An ion moves from low to high concentration in the cell.
Palm oil has a high level of glyceryl tripalmitate (tripalmitin). Draw the condensed structural formula for glyceryl tripalmitate.
<IMAGE>
Identify each of the following as a saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, omega-3, or omega-6 fatty acid:
a.
The total kilocalories and grams of fat for some typical meals at fast-food restaurants are listed here. Calculate the number of kilocalories and the percentage of total kilocalories from fat (1 gram of fat = 9 kcal). Round answers to the tens place.
a. a beef burrito, 470 kcal, 21 g of fat
Identify each of the following as a fatty acid, soap, triacylglycerol, wax, glycerophospholipid, sphingolipid, or steroid:
a. beeswax