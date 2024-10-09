Skip to main content
Chapter 15, Problem 73a

 Identify each of the following as a saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, omega-3, or omega-6 fatty acid:
a. Chemical structure of a fatty acid, showing carbon chains and functional groups, indicating its classification.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the structure of the fatty acid provided in the image. Look for the presence of double bonds in the carbon chain. A saturated fatty acid has no double bonds, while unsaturated fatty acids have one or more double bonds.
If the fatty acid has only one double bond, it is classified as monounsaturated. If it has two or more double bonds, it is classified as polyunsaturated.
For polyunsaturated fatty acids, determine the position of the first double bond relative to the omega (ω) end of the carbon chain. The omega end is the terminal methyl group (CH₃).
Count the number of carbons from the omega end to the first carbon involved in a double bond. If the first double bond is at the third carbon, it is an omega-3 fatty acid. If it is at the sixth carbon, it is an omega-6 fatty acid.
Based on the analysis of the structure, classify the fatty acid as saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, omega-3, or omega-6. Ensure you clearly identify the type based on the criteria above.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Saturated Fatty Acids

Saturated fatty acids are types of fats that have no double bonds between the carbon atoms in their hydrocarbon chain. This means they are 'saturated' with hydrogen atoms. They are typically solid at room temperature and are commonly found in animal fats, butter, and certain oils. High intake of saturated fats is often linked to increased cholesterol levels and heart disease.
Unsaturated Fatty Acids

Unsaturated fatty acids contain one or more double bonds in their hydrocarbon chain, which introduces kinks that prevent the molecules from packing tightly together. This category is divided into monounsaturated (one double bond) and polyunsaturated (multiple double bonds) fats. Unsaturated fats are generally liquid at room temperature and are found in plant oils, nuts, and fish, and are considered healthier options compared to saturated fats.
Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are types of polyunsaturated fats that are essential for human health. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and benefits for heart health. Omega-6 fatty acids, found in vegetable oils and nuts, are also essential but can promote inflammation if consumed in excess relative to omega-3s. A balanced intake of both is crucial for maintaining overall health.
