Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.15 Lipids
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.15 LipidsProblem 65b
Chapter 15, Problem 65b

Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
b. O2 moves into the cell from a higher concentration outside the cell.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the type of molecule involved in the transport. In this case, O₂ is a small, nonpolar molecule.
Analyze the concentration gradient. The problem states that O₂ moves from a higher concentration outside the cell to a lower concentration inside the cell.
Recall the types of transport mechanisms. Passive transport mechanisms include diffusion, facilitated diffusion, and osmosis. Active transport requires energy and moves substances against their concentration gradient.
Identify the specific type of passive transport. Since O₂ is a small, nonpolar molecule, it can move directly through the lipid bilayer of the cell membrane without the need for a transport protein or energy input. This process is called simple diffusion.
Conclude that the type of transport described is simple diffusion, as it involves the movement of O₂ down its concentration gradient without the use of energy or transport proteins.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diffusion

Diffusion is the process by which molecules move from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration. This passive transport mechanism does not require energy and is driven by the concentration gradient. In the context of the question, oxygen (O₂) moves into the cell through diffusion, as it travels from a region where it is more concentrated outside the cell to a region of lower concentration inside.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:23
Oxidative Phosphorylation Example 1

Concentration Gradient

A concentration gradient refers to the difference in the concentration of a substance between two areas. It is a key factor in determining the direction of diffusion. In the example provided, the concentration gradient of O₂ drives its movement into the cell, as molecules naturally tend to move toward areas of lower concentration until equilibrium is reached.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:52
Percent Concentrations Concept 1

Passive Transport

Passive transport is a biological process that allows substances to cross membranes without the need for energy input. This includes processes like diffusion and osmosis, where molecules move along their concentration gradient. The transport of O₂ into the cell is an example of passive transport, as it occurs spontaneously due to the existing concentration gradient.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:21
Membrane Transport Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do molecules of cholesterol affect the structure of cell membranes?

750
views
Textbook Question

Where are proteins located in cell membranes?

1290
views
Textbook Question

Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:

a. A molecule moves through a protein channel.

1031
views
Textbook Question

Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:

a. An ion moves from low to high concentration in the cell.

670
views
Textbook Question

Palm oil has a high level of glyceryl tripalmitate (tripalmitin). Draw the condensed structural formula for glyceryl tripalmitate.

<IMAGE>

1350
views
Textbook Question

 Identify each of the following as a saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, omega-3, or omega-6 fatty acid:

a.

1084
views